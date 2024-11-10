Matches (29)
Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Perth, AUS vs PAK, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
L
L
W
W
L
Pakistan
W
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS7 M • 212 Runs • 42.4 Avg • 123.25 SR
AUS8 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 106.57 SR
10 M • 412 Runs • 45.78 Avg • 90.54 SR
PAK10 M • 371 Runs • 61.83 Avg • 90.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 30.8 SR
AUS2 M • 8 Wkts • 2.35 Econ • 12.12 SR
10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 25.09 SR
PAK10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 24.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4804
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.30 start, First Session 11.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.40, Second Session 15.40-19.10
|Match days
|10 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Australia vs Pakistan News
Rauf, Ayub hand Pakistan first ODI win in Australia since 2017
The series will now go into a decider as Australia were outdone in all departments
Improved batting on the list for Australia and Pakistan after quicks leave early mark
Josh Hazlewood will return for the home side while Pakistan need victory to take the series to a decider
Inglis named interim T20I captain and will captain the third ODI against Pakistan
A new T20 captain was needed with multiformat players not taking part in the series ahead of the India Tests
Short: Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide
The boundary dimensions in Adelaide mean that a bouncer ploy could prove expensive