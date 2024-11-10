Matches (29)
Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Perth, AUS vs PAK, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Perth, November 10, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JP Inglis
7 M • 212 Runs • 42.4 Avg • 123.25 SR
MW Short
8 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 106.57 SR
Abdullah Shafique
10 M • 412 Runs • 45.78 Avg • 90.54 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 371 Runs • 61.83 Avg • 90.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 30.8 SR
XC Bartlett
2 M • 8 Wkts • 2.35 Econ • 12.12 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 22 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 25.09 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 24.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
Josh Inglis † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Lance Morris 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4804
Hours of play (local time)11.30 start, First Session 11.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.40, Second Session 15.40-19.10
Match days10 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia vs Pakistan News

Rauf, Ayub hand Pakistan first ODI win in Australia since 2017

The series will now go into a decider as Australia were outdone in all departments

Improved batting on the list for Australia and Pakistan after quicks leave early mark

Josh Hazlewood will return for the home side while Pakistan need victory to take the series to a decider

Inglis named interim T20I captain and will captain the third ODI against Pakistan

A new T20 captain was needed with multiformat players not taking part in the series ahead of the India Tests

Short: Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide

The boundary dimensions in Adelaide mean that a bouncer ploy could prove expensive

Rauf rues 'untidy mistakes' as MCG ghosts continue to haunt Pakistan

He was disappointed with Pakistan's sloppiness as they let another close match get away from them

