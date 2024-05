It is harsh to have Tim David in the underperforming category given he was effectively neutered by the performance of Mumbai Indians' top-order in most of the games he played and was even relegated to No. 7 twice and No. 8 three times. However, his overall numbers were below his capabilities. He struck at 158.55 for the tournament, which is below his career rate and not that far above the tournament average. But he rarely got the chance to showcase his abilities when the game was on the line. In the four games Mumbai won he made significant contributions to two of them. He cracked 45 not out from 21 balls against Capitals as Mumbai posted a match-winning 234 for 5. He also contributed a vital 14 off 7 when batting first in a nine-run win over Punjab Kings. He was left out of Mumbai's last game, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, as they experimented with their line-up.