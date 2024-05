David Warner is polarising opinion till the very end

Warner's Test farewell was long although not quite as self-choreographed as was made out; if the Ashes had started badly, he might not have made it to Sydney . There were plenty who thought he had overstayed his welcome, but he signed off by averaging 49.83 against Pakistan . The challenge of finding a new opener has been a reminder of only knowing what you've got when it's gone. And for all the online chatter, the reception he was offered at the SCG felt genuine.