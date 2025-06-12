Australia Test spinner Todd Murphy signs with Gloucestershire

Offspinner Todd Murphy will become the third Australian Test player to play for Gloucestershire this season after signing a four-game County Championship stint through June and July.

Murphy has not played in the County Championship before but has earned two of his seven Tests in England. He was set to play for Durham in 2023 ahead of the Ashes that year but was unable to fulfill the deal. He featured in the Headingley and Oval Tests in the Ashes series but has only played one Test since, as one of three spinners in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year.

Australia's incumbent offspinner Nathan Lyon has vowed to play through until the 2027 Ashes but will be 39 when that series starts. Murphy is one of a handful of candidates alongside left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Western Australian offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli to succeed Lyon as Australia's No.1 spinner long-term and a four-game stint in England will do his development no harm although the four matches he will play will be with the Kookaburra ball.

"I am really pleased to have signed with Gloucestershire," Murphy said. "I've always wanted to play county cricket in England, and I am thankful that Gloucestershire has given me this opportunity."

Gloucestershire coach Mark Alleyne was pleased to sign a Test spinner for a four-game stint.

"I'm really excited for the arrival of Todd, who will be joining a group in fine Championship fettle," he said. "He is a spin bowler with brilliant pedigree and experience on the international stage and will complement our bowling group really well over the next four Championship games.