Avesh to join second Test squad to replace Shami
Avesh is already in South Africa and took a five-for in the second four-day game on Thursday
Uncapped fast bowler Avesh Khan has been added to India's squad for the second Test against South Africa, a day after they were handed an innings defeat inside three days in Centurion. The second and last Test will begin on January 3 in Cape Town.
Avesh comes in as a replacement for Mohammed Shami who is missing the Test series because of an ankle injury.
Avesh is already in South Africa, staying back to represent the India A side after playing the three ODIs earlier this month. He is currently playing the second four-day game in Benoni, where he took a five-for on the third day.
Until that game, Avesh had played 38 first-class games for 149 wickets, averaging 22.65, with seven five-wicket hauls. He was also the leading wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in the last Ranji Trophy season with 38 scalps from eight games.
India docked two WTC points for slow over rate in Centurion
India have been penalised two World Test Championship [WTC] points for maintaining a slow over rate in the Centurion Test. They have also been fined 10% of their match fees. India will, as a result, slip from fifth to sixth place on the WTC points table.
India were found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Players are fined 5% of their match fee and a team is docked one point each for every over they are short.