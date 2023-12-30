Shardul Thakur hit on the shoulder at India's nets session

The second Test between South Africa and India, which the visitors need to win if they are to square the series, begins on January 3 in Cape Town.

Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, was hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from a member of the team's support staff. It happened about 15 minutes into the session. The ball kicked up from a length, had Thakur in a tangle, and hit his leading left shoulder, causing him to cry out in pain.