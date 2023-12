Shardul Thakur hit on the shoulder at India's nets session

India were having nets session on what was the scheduled final day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion , which ended in three days with South Africa sealing an innings win. Thakur had made a handy 24 in the first innings of the Test, and 2 in the second before being squared up by a short ball - and fending to gully - in a way that resembled what happened in the nets. He did not have the best time of it with the ball either, registering figures of 19-2-101-1.