Shardul Thakur hit on the shoulder at India's nets session
Allrounder continues batting after hit, but skips bowling stint to ice his shoulder
PTI
30-Dec-2023 • 21 mins ago
India allrounder Shardul Thakur suffered a blow on his shoulder on Saturday in Centurion, while batting at the nets. How serious the hit was is yet to be ascertained, and scans will be carried out if required. As of now, there's no confirmation that scans are needed - while Thakur seemed in considerable discomfort when hit and later did not bowl at the nets, he continued batting after the hit.
The second Test between South Africa and India, which the visitors need to win if they are to square the series, begins on January 3 in Cape Town.
Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, was hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from a member of the team's support staff. It happened about 15 minutes into the session. The ball kicked up from a length, had Thakur in a tangle, and hit his leading left shoulder, causing him to cry out in pain.
Once Thakur finished batting, the physio put an ice pack sling on his shoulder.
India were having nets session on what was the scheduled final day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, which ended in three days with South Africa sealing an innings win. Thakur had made a handy 24 in the first innings of the Test, and 2 in the second before being squared up by a short ball - and fending to gully - in a way that resembled what happened in the nets. He did not have the best time of it with the ball either, registering figures of 19-2-101-1.
