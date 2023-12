Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

Coetzee becomes the second South Africa player to get injured in the first Test against India, with captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of the New Year's Test with a hamstring injury. Zubayr Hamza has been called up as a batting replacement, with Stubbs also in the squad, but South Africa already have two other fast bowlers they can call on to play in Coetzee's place. Lungi Ngidi has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the T20Is against but not selected for the first Test because he was deemed not to be match fit. He was seen training during the match. Allrounder Wiaan Mulder is another option in the squad but it is likely South Africa will turn to Keshav Maharaj in what should be a more spinner-friendly surface in Cape Town.