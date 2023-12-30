Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
The fast bowler developed a pelvic inflammation during the first Test
South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India that starts on January 3 in Cape Town because of pelvic inflammation. South Africa have not named a replacement.
Coetzee developed the inflammation during the first Test in Centurion, and his discomfort got "progressively worse while bowling" in India's second innings, a Cricket South Africa release said. He was sent for scans on Friday, which revealed the extent of the injury. South Africa's Test coach Conrad Shukri opted to release Coetzee from the squad "as a precautionary measure," but there is no indication if he will be fit for the SA20, which starts on January 10.
Coetzee bowled only five overs in India's second outing on day three before leaving the field as the hosts romped to a thumping win. He did not return, and Tristan Stubbs took over fielding duties for the rest of the match.
Coetzee becomes the second South Africa player to get injured in the first Test against India, with captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of the New Year's Test with a hamstring injury. Zubayr Hamza has been called up as a batting replacement, with Stubbs also in the squad, but South Africa already have two other fast bowlers they can call on to play in Coetzee's place. Lungi Ngidi has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of the T20Is against but not selected for the first Test because he was deemed not to be match fit. He was seen training during the match. Allrounder Wiaan Mulder is another option in the squad but it is likely South Africa will turn to Keshav Maharaj in what should be a more spinner-friendly surface in Cape Town.
In Centurion, Coetzee was South Africa's most expensive bowler in both innings with the ball, and picked up just one wicket.