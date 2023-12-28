Injured Bavuma ruled out of Cape Town Test

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Cape Town Test against India, due to the hamstring strain he suffered on the first day of the Boxing Day Test. Dean Elgar , coming off a match-winning ton in Centurion, will serve as the captain, while Zubayr Hamza will be added to the squad.

"Temba is not a great physical state. He was ready to bat at every turn. We kept monitoring it. You put something out there, I don't know if the opposition will pick up on it," Shukri Conrad, South Africa's coach, said.

"Certain things are tactical. We felt the potential risk… there is a potential risk he could aggravate. He will have it assessed in two weeks time. He is definitely out for Cape Town. Zubayr Hamza will join the squad.

Conrad described the situation as "fluid," and said if South Africa had lost quick wickets on the third morning, Bavuma probably would have batted. But, once their lead grew to more than 150 runs, they decided they were in a comfortable enough position not to need Bavuma, and were proved right in that.

"We were constantly giving ourselves maximum time so we could give out the right information," Conrad said. "If we lost wickets early, he would have walked on. With 150 runs ahead, I felt it wasn't neccessary to risk Temba.

"Bavuma was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, not a tear, and will have the injury assessed in two weeks' time to determine his availability for his next assignment, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the SA20. He will not play in South Africa's two-Test series against New Zealand early next year because of his SA20 commitments."

Conrad also put to bed conversations that his relationship with Elgar had turned sour, after Elgar was removed as captain when Conrad took over and has since decided to retire. "If there was this frosty relationship, then he wouldn't have captained," Conrad said.

This was Bavuma's first outing since South Africa's semi-final at the 50-over World Cup against Australia on November 16, where he was carrying a right hamstring strain. Bavuma picked up that injury while fielding in their final group match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad on November 10, but did not leave the field at any stage and batted for 49 minutes as South Africa successfully chased 245. He did not have a scan in India but progressed with a rehabilitation program at training and was cleared to play the semi-final, even though he conceded that he was not 100% fit. South Africa lost that match by three wickets.