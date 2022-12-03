Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs against Bangladesh, doubtful for Tests

Umran Malik, who made his ODI debut in New Zealand recently, has been called up as the replacement

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh starting Sunday because of a shoulder injury, and Umran Malik has replaced him in the ODI squad.

Shami is "currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru," a BCCI statement on Saturday morning said. It has been learnt that Shami had suffered the injury during a training session after he returned from Australia, where India made a semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup last month.

It is also understood that Shami could miss the two-Test series in Bangladesh, beginning in Chattogram on December 14.

While Malik, who made a decent start to his ODI career in New Zealand recently, was not in India's original touring party, India did have the option of calling up one of the quick bowlers who are on a shadow tour of Bangladesh with the A team currently. Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar are among the quicks there. While Saini took four wickets in the first four-day game, Mukesh took three.

It is possible, though, that if Shami is ruled out of the Test series too, one of them could come into contention. While Mukesh is uncapped internationally, Saini has played two Tests, having made his debut on the tour of Australia in 2020-21.