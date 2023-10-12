Pakistan recall Iram Javed for Bangladesh series, Fatima Sana not yet fit to play

Batter Iram Javed , who last played for Pakistan over a year ago at the Commonwealth Games, has been recalled for the tour to Bangladesh later this month. The tour will include three T20Is and three ODIs, the BCB confirmed today, the same day as the Pakistan squad was announced. Pace-bowling allrounder Fatima Sana will not be a part of the series, having not yet fully recovered from an injury picked up during the home series against South Africa in September.

Teenagers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah will miss the Bangladesh series, instead named among 28 probables for Pakistan women's emerging team, who will take part in a camp in Muridke ahead of an emerging teams series against West Indies and Thailand later this month.

The senior team will also have a training camp ahead leading into the Bangladesh series, running for six days from October 14 in Lahore.

Chief selector Saleem Jaffar said after announcing the team: "Young Shawaal Zulfiqar has been omitted from the squad as she requires more grooming before representing again at the international level. The members of the selection committee have recalled experienced Iram Javed in the squad. Iram's presence will undoubtedly strengthen our batting order in Bangladesh conditions.

"Fatima Sana is on the road to recovery, and we are committed to giving her the time she needs to be fully prepared for the upcoming away series against New Zealand where the selection committee feels the right-arm fast bowler will be more productive."

This will be only the third time Pakistan's women's team travels to Bangladesh for a bilateral series - they did so in 2014 and 2018, and played the Women's Asia Cup there in 2022.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh series

Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Non-travelling reserves: Amber Kainat, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan itinerary