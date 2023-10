Pakistan recall Iram Javed for Bangladesh series, Fatima Sana not yet fit to play

Batter Iram Javed , who last played for Pakistan over a year ago at the Commonwealth Games, has been recalled for the tour to Bangladesh later this month. The tour will include three T20Is and three ODIs, the BCB confirmed today, the same day as the Pakistan squad was announced. Pace-bowling allrounder Fatima Sana will not be a part of the series, having not yet fully recovered from an injury picked up during the home series against South Africa in September.