Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in first two T20Is against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have brought in opening batter Avishka Fernando in place of Pathum Nissanka , who is recovering from the injury he sustained during the series against Afghanistan recently. Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay , who last played a T20I in February 2022, has been recalled too.

Hasaranga, who was suspended for two T20Is by the ICC following his run-in with umpire Lyndon Hannibal in the third T20I against Afghanistan on February 21, will be returning as captain for the final T20I on March 9.

Fernando came into the squad largely on the back of good ODI form. In the series against Afghanistan, he had hit 91 off 66 balls and a run-a-ball 88 in two of the three games. He last played a T20I in January last year, and has been an inconsistent presence in Sri Lanka's squad owing to a combination of fitness and form. However, Sri Lanka's new set of selectors appear to want to reintegrate him into the top teams.