Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in first two T20Is against Bangladesh

Fernando came into the squad largely on the back of good ODI form. In the series against Afghanistan, he had hit 91 off 66 balls and a run-a-ball 88 in two of the three games. He last played a T20I in January last year, and has been an inconsistent presence in Sri Lanka's squad owing to a combination of fitness and form. However, Sri Lanka's new set of selectors appear to want to reintegrate him into the top teams.