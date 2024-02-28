Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in first two T20Is against Bangladesh
Asalanka is standing in for the suspended Wanindu Hasaranga
Charith Asalanka will stand in as Sri Lanka captain in place of the suspended Wanindu Hasaranga for the first two of three T20Is against Bangladesh starting March 4 in Sylhet. Asalanka, the designated vice-captain, will be leading Sri Lanka for the first time.
Sri Lanka have brought in opening batter Avishka Fernando in place of Pathum Nissanka, who is recovering from the injury he sustained during the series against Afghanistan recently. Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who last played a T20I in February 2022, has been recalled too.
Hasaranga, who was suspended for two T20Is by the ICC following his run-in with umpire Lyndon Hannibal in the third T20I against Afghanistan on February 21, will be returning as captain for the final T20I on March 9.
Fernando came into the squad largely on the back of good ODI form. In the series against Afghanistan, he had hit 91 off 66 balls and a run-a-ball 88 in two of the three games. He last played a T20I in January last year, and has been an inconsistent presence in Sri Lanka's squad owing to a combination of fitness and form. However, Sri Lanka's new set of selectors appear to want to reintegrate him into the top teams.
Vandersay, meanwhile, last played a T20I two years ago. He is there essentially as cover for Hasaranga in the matches for which Hasaranga is suspended. Akila Dananjaya and Maheesh Theekshana are the other frontline spinners in the squad.
The first T20I is scheduled for March 4. The whole series will be played in Sylhet.
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt for last game), Charith Asalanka (capt for first two games), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay