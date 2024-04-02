Dinesh Chandimal leaves Chattogram Test for 'family medical emergency'

The Sri Lanka batter left for Colombo on day four of the game

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal left Chattogram for Colombo on Tuesday, day four of the ongoing Test , for a "family medical emergency".

Chandimal was already dismissed in Sri Lanka's second innings on day three. Sri Lanka will bring on a substitute fielder in his place in the fourth innings of the game.

"The player will return home immediately. Sri Lanka Cricket, his team-mates, and the coaching staff fully support Dinesh Chandimal at this moment of need and request that the public respect his and his family's privacy," a statement put out by the SLC said.

On the fourth morning, Sri Lanka were in charge of the Test despite losing six wickets quickly on the third evening, their lead in sight of 500 after having taken a 353-run first innings lead. Chandimal had been caught behind for 9 in this innings.

In the first innings, he was one of six batters to make a half-century as the visitors piled on 531 runs.