Mahmud played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs, winning Player of the Match in Bangladesh's famous win against Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup . He led Bangladesh in nine Tests and 15 ODIs, although the team never won a game under him. The closest he came was when Pakistan beat Bangladesh by one wicket in the Multan Test in 2003. It was also Mahmud's finest hour as a Test cricketer, taking match figures of 7 for 105.