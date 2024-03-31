BCB tweaks its constitution with aim to launch TV channel

Board chief Nazmul Hassan says after Sunday's AGM that the idea was to make sure all top-level cricket in the country was televised

Bangladesh fans might get to see more of their local cricket on TV going forward • Getty Images

The BCB has made two amendments to its constitution at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dhaka on Sunday, with a view to launching its own TV channel. The board wants to ensure all competitive cricket that it runs in the country is broadcast, with this channel plugging any gaps.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that the TV channel will generally show domestic matches and those international matches that their broadcast partners can't show. "T-Sports and Gazi TV show most of our matches. If they cannot show some matches, we want to show those matches," Hassan said. "They are showing the men's Test match, so they can't show the women's series . We want both to be on TV, so we need to have an option.

"We also want to show domestic cricket on TV. Everyone thinks that it will raise the standard of cricket in the country. People can then see the standard of umpiring in domestic cricket, for example."

The amendments were made to sub-clauses 6.17 and 6.20, which fall under the "scope and responsibility" section of the BCB's constitution. The new 6.17 sub-clause allows the board to enhance its financial transactions and banking activities. The new 6.20 sub-clause talks of the option to form "one or more trusts, companies, societies/foundations as necessary to achieve ancillary objectives including enhancement of infrastructural, economic, commercial and social facilities for the development of cricket across the country".

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the idea was not to turn the national board into a "business enterprise", but launching a TV channel would require the board to strengthen its legal framework.

"According to our legal advice, we have made the amendments to bring more dynamism to our financial transactions and banking activities," Chowdhury said. "As you know there are many criteria of Bangladesh Bank that we have to meet to make banking transactions.

"[That BCB is looking to become a business enterprise] is misleading information. There's a difference between company formation and floating shares of a company in the share market. We have a plan to form BCB TV, for which we have to come into a legal framework through the BCB's constitution."

The AGM brought together the BCB's 170-plus councilors (or members) from different backgrounds, the majority of whom are from Bangladesh's 64 districts.

The BCB has long promised to form regional cricket bodies and while most cricket in these regions is being run by ad-hoc committees, the board officials, mainly based in the capital Dhaka, have not allowed them autonomy. According to BCB chief Hassan, the regional bodies have to prove themselves first before independence is granted.

"Regional cricket associations cannot be free of the centre's interference unless we are satisfied with their work. They aren't independent right now. But our big picture plan is to make them independent bodies. It is not decentralisation. It is de-concentration. We are reducing concentration away from Dhaka. Eventually it will be decentralised."