BCCI announces INR 58 crore award for Champions Trophy winners India

The ICC had already announced a cash prize of USD 2.24 million for the winners of this Champions Trophy and an additional $34,000 for each match won (for every team), excluding the semi-finals and finals. The total prize pot of $6.9 million is a 53% increase from the 2017 edition. The runners-up New Zealand won $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists South Africa and Australia walked away with $560,000 each. In addition, all eight teams were assured of $125,000 each for competing in this Champions Trophy.