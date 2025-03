BCCI announces INR 58 crore award for Champions Trophy winners India

The BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 58 crore for the Champions Trophy-winning India squad. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the title clash in Dubai on March 9.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," BCCI president Roger Binny said. "The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country."

The ICC had already announced a cash prize of USD 2.24 million for the winners of this Champions Trophy and an additional $34,000 for each match won (for every team), excluding the semi-finals and finals. The total prize pot of $6.9 million is a 53% increase from the 2017 edition. The runners-up New Zealand won $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists South Africa and Australia walked away with $560,000 each. In addition, all eight teams were assured of $125,000 each for competing in this Champions Trophy.