BCCI announces INR 58 crore award for Champions Trophy winners India
The BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 58 crore for the Champions Trophy-winning India squad. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the title clash in Dubai on March 9.
"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," BCCI president Roger Binny said. "The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country."
The ICC had already announced a cash prize of USD 2.24 million for the winners of this Champions Trophy and an additional $34,000 for each match won (for every team), excluding the semi-finals and finals. The total prize pot of $6.9 million is a 53% increase from the 2017 edition. The runners-up New Zealand won $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists South Africa and Australia walked away with $560,000 each. In addition, all eight teams were assured of $125,000 each for competing in this Champions Trophy.
India have enjoyed one of the most dominant periods for any men's team at ICC tournaments. They posted 23 wins in 24 completed matches in the last three ICC men's limited-overs tournaments. The only loss was the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, which ended their ten-match winning streak in that tournament. Since then India had completed unbeaten campaigns at the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.