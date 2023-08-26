BCCI president Binny, vice-president Shukla to visit Pakistan for Asia Cup

It's a courtesy visit part of PCB dinner that includes board representatives of all six participating teams

Roger Binny has been the BCCI president since October 2022 • Associated Press

Roger Binny , the BCCI president, will travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as a board representative at an official PCB dinner in Lahore to commemorate their hosting of the tournament, along with Sri Lanka.

An official invitation was extended by Zaka Ashraf, the current PCB managing committee chairman, to the top brass of the BCCI on August 15. ESPNcricinfo has learnt that all top board members from the participating teams, including the BCCI, have confirmed their attendance.

Binny will be accompanied by board vice-president Rajiv Shukla to Lahore via the Wagah Border a day or two after they return from Sri Lanka where they will be in attendance at the India-Pakistan fixture in Pallekele.

Binny's confirmation comes at a time when both boards have been at loggerheads on several matters, a direct fallout of the political tensions between the two countries. However, earlier this month, the Pakistan government ended months of uncertainty by giving clearance to the PCB to travel to India for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

ESPNcricinfo has learnt Binny's is merely a courtesy visit and, as things stand, there are no official meetings lined up between the respective board heads. It is likely Binny and Shukla will also attend a match at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 3 or 5 as part of their two-day visit.

Pakistan, the hosts of the tournament, have been allotted just four of the 13 games after the BCCI expressed its inability to tour the country. This led to several flashpoints before a compromise was reached with the Asian Cricket Council, chaired by Jay Shah, who is also BCCI secretary, to sign off on a hybrid model.