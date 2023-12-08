Hridoy, Naeem score tons in rain-hit match, Nasum, Amite shine for East Zone in drawn encounter

Naeem reached his 32nd century in the first innings as Central Zone finished with 281. He struck nine fours and three sixes in his five-hour long knock, and had very little support from the other end. Fast bowler Musfik Hasan took four wickets before North Zone responded with 277. Hridoy, a Bangladesh white-ball regular these days, struck 165 off 166 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes.