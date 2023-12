Hridoy, Naeem score tons in rain-hit match, Nasum, Amite shine for East Zone in drawn encounter

In the second innings, East Zone lost their first three wickets without a run on the board in 3.5 overs to Al-Amin Hossain and Mahedi Hasan. Amite Hasan then resurrected their innings, scoring his seventh first-class century to save them. He struck ten fours and a six in his 102. Shamsur made 67 as East Zone declared on 249 for 6, setting South Zone a 370 target on the last day. There was just enough time for Anamul Haque's 55 off 50 balls as South Zone reached 80 for three in the remaining 16 overs.