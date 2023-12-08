Hridoy, Naeem score tons in rain-hit match, Nasum, Amite shine for East Zone in drawn encounter
Hridoy, Naeem impress in rained out match
Experienced top-order batter Naeem Islam and youngster Towhid Hridoy struck centuries in the rain-interrupted drawn BCL game between Central Zone and North Zone at the Sylhet Academy Ground.
Naeem reached his 32nd century in the first innings as Central Zone finished with 281. He struck nine fours and three sixes in his five-hour long knock, and had very little support from the other end. Fast bowler Musfik Hasan took four wickets before North Zone responded with 277. Hridoy, a Bangladesh white-ball regular these days, struck 165 off 166 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes.
But with the entire third day and much of the fourth day washed out by rain, the match petered out to a stalemate. Central Zone openers Mohammad Naim and Rony Talukdar remained unbeaten on 20 and 32 respectively.
Emon, Amite, Nasum shine for East Zone
In Chattogram, the game between South Zone and East Zone also ended in a tame draw.
Batting first, East Zone got to 402 with four batters hitting half-centuries. Openers Shykat Ali and Parvez Hossain Emon made 77 and 90 respectively before Shamsur Rahman and No 9 Tanzim Hasan also got fifties. South Zone's left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam bagged figures of 5 for 114.
South Zone replied with 282 runs with Fazle Mahmud top scoring with 81. Bangladesh regular Nasum Ahmed took 5 for 81.
In the second innings, East Zone lost their first three wickets without a run on the board in 3.5 overs to Al-Amin Hossain and Mahedi Hasan. Amite Hasan then resurrected their innings, scoring his seventh first-class century to save them. He struck ten fours and a six in his 102. Shamsur made 67 as East Zone declared on 249 for 6, setting South Zone a 370 target on the last day. There was just enough time for Anamul Haque's 55 off 50 balls as South Zone reached 80 for three in the remaining 16 overs.
