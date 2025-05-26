The Duckett-Muzarabani swap

The first England-Zimbabwe Test in 22 years was a success in more ways than one: the fans loved it, some terrific perfromances came of it, and the players go along famously together. So much so that England's Ben Duckett and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani swapped pads, with... interesting results.

For context, Duckett comes in at a height of 5 ft 7 in, reasonable by any standard, but not when you're standing next to a 6 ft 8 in Muzarabani - which turned the pacer's pads into a full body shield for Duckett. It's great for facing bouncers, not so much when every movement is likely to result in an lbw.

And no, that isn't Duckett's bat that Muzarabani's holding.

It isn't the first time Duckett's height has been a source of mirth - he rather sportingly also lines up between the tallest players for the national anthem for added effect