The Kohli hundred that snuck up on everybody

Virat Kohli really reached out to the ball. In his previous 123 deliveries, he didn't really try anything like that. He'd played some really crisp drives, the best of them down the ground, the full face of the bat meeting the ball and then refusing to stray. It made for a very pretty picture. Everything in its right place. This one - where he stretched out in front of him to reach the pitch of a tossed up ball from Nathan Lyon - didn't have everything in its right place. But it didn't matter. It went for six.

Things have not been in the right place for Kohli for a while now. Twenty-two people had more runs than he did over the last five years leading into the Perth Test . Thirty-eight people had more centuries. He might have alluded to this lull speaking to the host broadcaster soon after scoring his 30th Test hundred.

"Anushka [Sharma, Kohli's wife] has been there by my side through thick and thin so she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I'm in the room, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well or you make a few mistakes when you are getting yourself in," Kohli said.

There might even have been a hint that he had acknowledged a little bit of outside noise, which he generally doesn't do. And outside noise about a player who is 36 years old and averaging 33.45 over his last 35 Tests is usually only about one thing.

"So I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I'm not a guy who wants to hang around just for the sake of it," Kohli said. "Take great pride in performing for my country, just feels amazing and the fact she's here makes it even more special."

It's funny. This hundred snuck up on you. Kohli hundreds don't do that. They can be seen from a mile away. And don't often have to compete with others for the spotlight. In the normal course of events, he would've just done what he usually does - bat without taking any risk - to create the sense that a big score was inevitable. In topsy-turvy Perth, though, India had created an opportunity to declare their innings and stick Australia back in during the dying stages of play after putting a hundred-plus overs into their legs and going 500-plus runs ahead. One crack with the new ball now. Another coming back fresh the next morning. So Kohli was on the clock.

Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed that India were going to give Kohli time. "We were so happy for him, that he should finish it. Then we can go field. That is what, I think that was [what was] going on, that we were waiting for his hundred."

After Virat Kohli went past fifty, the Indian fans at the ground grew more expectant • Getty Images

But Kohli wasn't oblivious to the situation. He started to ditch the perfect shots for the imperfect ones, like where he reached out in front of his body and whip-drove Lyon in the air, down the ground for a six. Kohli doesn't do sixes in Test cricket. The two he scored here takes his count to 30, from 119 matches.

Kohli going from 70 to 76 kicked things up a notch. This game had gone to incredible places many times over the past three days, but now the crowd really got into it. They banged on the drums. They chanted his name. They willed him on. They roared for his runs - not just the boundaries, the twos that were bringing him back on strike. It was loud when he got to fifty. It was louder with every run he made that took him towards the hundred.

Again, Australia were so far behind - their deficit was 321 before Kohli faced a single ball and in due course their priority was in protecting their fast bowlers for the next Test (what's the use of bowling Starc and Hazlewood when they 500 behind already?) - that the best they could do to stem the tide was bring on Marnus Labuschagne to hide the ball from Kohli. He tried it with seam-up first. It didn't work. He tried it with legspin next. It didn't work.

Now Pat Cummins tried to delay proceedings, hoping perhaps that the seconds that ticked away as he called Lyon up for a little chat before the second ball of the 134th over, when Kohli had come back on strike, would lead to a situation where India might have to decide between servicing a batter's ego or the team's needs. But he was just one shot away and there was still about half an hour left on the clock.

This initially mellow, suddenly frenetic knock contained another good sign. Barring a couple of deliveries - when he was on 47 and 49 and could have been bowled or caught respectively - Kohli looked untroubled against spin. He scored 40 runs off 58 balls against Lyon, more than half of that with singles and twos. He almost always found a way to get on top of the ball - sometimes even when he couldn't really get to it on the half-volley - and from there his wrists were able to pick the gap at midwicket at will. The flick shot is almost as much of a signature as his cover drive and he was playing it often and he was playing it well.

Kohli's defence against spin is that he is able to score runs off it, his wrists helping him access gaps in the field, his willingness to use the depth of the crease - which he rarely does against pace - giving him so many options including hitting against the turn. At the IPL in 2024, he'd also become comfortable using the sweep shot. In the 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand, this Kohli had gone missing. In Perth, he was found. No longer was he just lunging forward to block, all hard hands and barely any plan.

Australia, for their part, had been forced to give up a lead of 46 even though they'd bowled the opposition out for 150. They have had to bowl on every day of the Test match so far and, after sending down 77 overs in 33 degree heat for only six wickets today, they had to watch their top order disintegrate again. This is the sort of thing that happens to away teams when they come here; they are the ones that get reduced to playing for moral wins, like say denying someone a century.