Jaiswal, Kohli hundreds overwhelm Australia before Bumrah caps India's day

Australia 104 and 12 for 3 need 522 more runs to beat India 150 and 487 for 6 dec (Jaiswal 161, Kohli 100*, Rahul 77)

In the same city where Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli scored legendary centuries, India's latest batting prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a masterclass of his own with a majestic 161 to decimate a listless Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium.

Kohli then rammed home the advantage late on day three with a drought-breaking century to add to his epic ton on the same ground in 2018. On that occasion his heroics were in vain, but this time around will almost surely be different after India declared their second innings at 487 for 6.

Chasing a record 534, Australia crashed to 12 for 3 in a dramatic 4.2 overs bowled in the shadows before stumps. They had a horrible start when opener Nathan McSweeney fell in the first over for a duck as a wicked delivery from stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah crept low and smashed into his pads. It capped a tough debut for McSweeney, who made 10 in the first innings.

With 20 minutes until stumps, captain Pat Cummins came in as the nightwatchman but didn't last long as he edged quick Mohammed Siraj to leave Australia at 9 for 2.

Marnus Labuschagne belatedly came out but could not stop the unplayable Bumrah as he unsuccessfully reviewed the lbw decision having shoulder arms. After a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Bumrah had the remarkable figures of 2 for 1 from 2.2 overs.

It completed a day of utter domination for India after their long-time talisman and his protege completely broke Australia's spirits on an oppressive day in Perth where temperatures reached 36 degrees celsius. Much like on day two, Australia went through the motions in a performance set to attract plenty of scrutiny.

The much discussed pitch appeared benign earlier in the day until coming alive with notable signs of uneven bounce that will further buoy India. Having batted through the final two sessions of day two, Jaiswal and KL Rahul started the day's play with a golden opportunity to put India into an impregnable position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal soaks in a century at Perth • Getty Images

They were confronted by an Australia attack that was keen to make amends for a lacklustre performance on the second day where they appeared weary and rattled by the sudden changing nature of the pitch.

Australia had their eyes on the second new ball, but before then Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood gave it a crack with the old ball. After some conservative tactics from Australia turned heads on day two, Starc and Hazlewood started with attacking lengths as they preyed on the nerves of Jaiswal, who played and missed several times in the 90s.

But Jaiswal was not to be denied and, befitting his audacious skills, he reached his century in the most spectacular fashion. On 95 he looked to ramp a bouncer from Hazlewood over the slip but instead hit to fine leg where the ball smacked into the boundary marker on the full. Starc fielding nearby signalled a six, but the umpires had to check leaving Jaiswal with a nervous wait. The all clear came as Jaiswal took his helmet off before raising his arms aloft and punching the air.

There was a brief loss of concentration when the openers had a mix-up and Jaiswal would have been run-out by a mile only for Cummins to miss the direct hit from mid-off. It wasn't the first time the openers had miscommunicated between the wickets as a run-out appeared a flagging Australia's best chance of a breakthrough.

Jaiswal and Rahul became the first India openers to produce a double century partnership in Australia, but on the next delivery the 201-run stand finally ended when Rahul on 77 was caught behind poking at a delivery in the channel from Starc. There were muted celebrations from Australia, more relief, at ending the sixth highest opening partnership from overseas batters in Australia

Virat Kohli goes up and over the off side • Getty Images

No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal, who had his chance in the absences of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, made an excruciating 23-ball duck in the first innings. But he had a much better chance to succeed with a massive platform built and in better batting conditions. Padikkal got off the mark from his fourth delivery with a push through gully as he combined well with Jaiswal through to lunch.

Jaiswal was unstoppable and had an answer for every Australia strategy. Cummins resorted briefly to a short-ball tactic to no avail. Labuchagne was utilised but he started with a wayward bouncer that was called a wide and he didn't threaten to the extent that later in the day he reverted back to legspin.

The second new ball was taken before lunch but Jaiswal and Padikkal had no issues as they scored freely. Padikkal, however, fell to Hazlewood, clearly Australia's best bowler in the innings, on the first ball after the interval as a determined Kohli came out eager to end his form slump.

Underlining his desire, Kohli had spent much of the first session padded up with his helmet on and he quickly showed that he had learned from his baffling brief stint at the crease in the first innings when he batted well out of his crease. This time around, Kohli made a change in his set-up and did not bat nearly as far out of his crease. He looked far more comfortable, albeit in easier circumstances, and he was content to let Jaiswal hog the limelight.

Jaiswal once again passed 150, but one run later he had a let off after wicketkeeper Alex Carey dropped a tough chance down the leg-side. Australia's torture continued when Jaiswal smashed Cummins with disdain through mid-off before, out of nowhere, he carved a short and wide delivery from Mitchell Marsh straight to point.

KL Rahul congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal on his hundred • AFP/Getty Images

Jaiswal threw his head back in disbelief and the 26,000 crowd too was stunned before giving him a deserved standing ovation as he took off his helmet and looked up the heavens on his way off the field.

Australia had their best passage of play since the middle of the opening day when Lyon outfoxed Rishabh Pant to have him stumped on 1 before Cummins finally claimed a wicket after trapping Dhruv Jurel lbw as India lost 3 for 8.

But Kohli was on a mission and in an aggressive mood as he carved Starc over the slip cordon for six in a blow that unfortunately hit a sitting security officer on the side of the head.