'I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl' - Lyon's Adelaide update

Nathan Lyon is confident Mitchell Marsh will be able to play a role with the ball in Adelaide but is ready to take up any extra workload that comes his way should that not be the case.

Marsh's fitness has been one of the key watching briefs around the Australia side after he pulled up sore following Perth . Uncapped allrounder Beau Webster is part of the squad but it appears likely that Marsh will retain his place regardless of how much he can bowl. Since returning to the side in last year's Ashes, Marsh is the only incumbent batter to average over 40 which appears set to keep him in the side.

"I honestly think we'll see Mitch Marsh bowl," Lyon said on Wednesday. "I'm not concerned about Bison's fitness if I'm being honest. He's been brilliant for us since he's come back in. He came [back] in that game in Leeds during the Ashes and [has] really dominated so got full confidence in Bison. Happy to bowl his overs."

While in recent times Lyon has been part of an Australia attack that has featured either Marsh, Cameron Green or sometimes both, he has also featured in a considerable number of sides that have not had a genuine allrounder, instead using the four frontline bowlers with some part-time overs from members of the top order.

Lyon's ability to be both an attacking and defensive bowler means he can play a key role in balancing the bowling unit in the absence of a genuine fifth bowler where, if needed, he can look to control the run rate in the first innings before searching more for wickets as the game develops.

"I'm very clear on my role within the team," Lyon said. "Nothing really changes with me…if I can get the opportunity to bowl more overs, I'll jump at it."

Lyon expects the Adelaide pitch - which will start with 6mm of grass - will take turn as the game develops. In day-night Tests at the ground, spinners average 24.72 on the third day and 22.91 on the fourth, compared to 113.25 on the first and 60.60 on the second.

Lyon was economical in India's hefty second innings in Perth although was largely nullified by the top order before having Rishabh Pant stumped when the lead was already considerable. This Test brings Lyon back to the ground where he has had most success in Test cricket with 63 wickets at 25.26 from 13 matches, seven of which have been day-night encounters.

"We understand that we didn't play our best cricket in Perth and India totally outplayed us," he said. "But with all the other stuff, it's been quite humorous in a way looking at how much has been said and the reactions of so many different people after one loss.

"The beauty of a five-match Test series…is you get the opportunity to turn that around and that's the challenge of what we face right now. We are coming up against a world-class India side that played an exceptional game of cricket over in Perth but that's been nine days or so ago now, so come Friday we go again which I'm excited about.

"We are humans, we are going to make mistakes, but if we can go out there and try and learn along the journey then we are going to put ourselves in a better position come our next fixture. We've got a great record here, playing at one of the best venues in the world on a great wicket, so looking forward to that."