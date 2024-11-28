Webster bolsters Australia Test squad amid Marsh concerns

Tasmania allrounder Beau Webster has been added to Australia's Test squad for Adelaide amid concerns over the fitness of Mitchell Marsh

Webster, who turned himself from an offspinner into a brisk medium pacer although can still send down the former if needed, has been one of the standout domestic performers over the last couple of seasons and recently impressed for Australia A against India A.

In the most recent round of Sheffield Shield matches he scored 61 and 49 against New South Wales alongside claiming five wickets, including two in an over to seal victory with time running out. He is also one of the best slip catchers in Australia.

In the two four-day games against India A in Mackay and Melbourne he made 145 runs in four innings - including being unbeaten in both the successful run chases - and claimed seven wickets at 19.57, six of which came at the MCG

Over the last two years in all first-class cricket, which includes a handful of games for Gloucestershire, Webster has averaged 53.23 with the bat and 31.71 with the ball.

"He's a special player at the moment," Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said after the game against NSW. "Any time I feel like we're in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something, or any time we're in similar trouble with the bat then he's able to dig us out of it.

Beau Webster impressed for Australia A in the recent series • Getty Images

"He's basically playing as our third seamer and top-six batter which is a pretty good luxury to have in our side," Silk said. "He'd probably say it was one of the best career moves of all-time to give up his dirty offies and go to seam bowling because it's now looking like it could open many more doors for him.

"I think he's gained the respect of the competition with those seamers, and that probably took maybe a year or two for people to really see that."

In the aftermath of Australia's first-Test thrashing in Perth, coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the same 13 players would be involved in the Adelaide but Pat Cummins had earlier confirmed some concerns over Marsh after he'd sent down 17 overs in the game - the most he had sent down in three years.

Josh Inglis remains the spare batter in the squad but Webster could vault into contention for a Test debut ahead of him in order to provide an option to balance the bowling workload if Marsh was unavailable. Cummins and McDonald have also consistently said that Marsh is selected because he is one of the best six batters in Australia but the extra overs could become increasingly important as the series goes on.