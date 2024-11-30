'I'm in a really good spot' - Boland prepares to take over Hazlewood's pink-ball duties

Even as the Perth Test was coming to a close, some of Australia's reserves had begun training for the day-night Test in Adelaide. That might come in handy now, especially for Scott Boland , as he contended with the first day of the practice game between the Prime Minister's XI and the Indians struggling to get underway. Boland, who got the call about Josh Hazlewood's side strain "a couple of days ago", is favourite to make the XI in Adelaide next Friday and play his first Test since the early part of the Ashes in July 2023.

"Obviously I haven't played a heap of cricket in the start of this season, but I feel like I've played enough cricket to feel like I'm in a really good spot," he said on Saturday afternoon. "My body's feeling really good now. I had a couple of niggles that were a little bit sore, but knee and foot are feeling really good and I'm confident how the ball's coming out.

"Our last net session in Perth was for me and Josh Inglis, we went pink ball for quite a few overs. So getting it in the hand then and then obviously the overs we can get in probably tomorrow by the look of this weather will be valuable as well. Then Adelaide on Monday, then just a normal prep before a game. So have a good bowl two days before the game and then just prepare to play."

Australia's defeat in Perth has set off alarms on the outside - their top-order batters folded pretty quickly in both innings and the bowling was unable to stop India from piling on the runs the second time around. While Boland admitted a need to go back to the drawing board, he said they wouldn't be making wholesale changes.

"There's definitely not panic stations in our change rooms," he said. "There's obviously going to be some chats around individual performances and everyone wants to perform really well every game they play. But yeah, it's like, we've lost one game. It's not toys out of the cot, I don't think.

"We've spoken as a team about our plans for all the different Indian batters. I won't tell you those, but we've got pretty set plans. They might have a little bit of a tweak after the guys have seen them again from Perth, because obviously [Yashasvi] Jaiswal batted really well there. KL Rahul batted well in the second dig as well and really digged in. So we'll probably have a chat over the next week and our plans might slightly change, but I'm pretty confident what we did in the first games was good."

There was also a suggestion that the workload Australia's bowlers had to get through made a difference in the outcome of the Perth Test. "I think our bowlers bowled really well as well," Boland said. "Maybe the only difference was that the Indian bowlers got a really nice long break between their first innings and second innings where our break wasn't as long."

'Probably thought maybe the opportunity had passed'

The last 15 months have been frustrating for Boland, kept on standby for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood all through the summer, and then suffering an injury in the winter , which cut his county cricket stint at Durham down from four months to just one day.

"I feel like the teams that bat first can sort of time when they want to bowl, if they bat really well on their first day, because if you get a newish ball at night, it can be pretty lethal" Scott Boland, on his pink-ball Test experience

There aren't many teams that are unable to fit in a fast bowler capable of holding a line and length all day long. Boland averages 20.34 from ten Test matches - but those ten Test matches are only a fraction of what Australia have played (31) in the time since his debut in December 2021.

"Obviously those guys [the big three Australia quicks] have been so resilient, they don't miss too many and no one must give up their spot at any stage," Boland said. "And they're so dominant, so last summer they weren't bowling a heap of overs, but we're still able to win most of those games.

"So yeah, I probably thought maybe the opportunity had passed, but I've worked really hard in the off-season to get my body in a spot where I'm confident that if I get another chance I'll be able to perform it for Australia again.

"I just knew if I put the conversations I had with Ron [Andrew McDonald, the head coach] and George [Bailey, the chief selector] over the pre-season - when I was rehabbing a lot was to try and get my body in the right spot - that I didn't want to rush anything and then re-injure something and then push my return to play back date a while. So we took it pretty slow with my rehab."

"Played the second game for Victoria and then I've missed a couple and then played the 'A' game. So I've had a pretty good prep and then now it's just about building up, getting the intensity up in this game here and then in the night sessions as well before Adelaide."

Pink-ball rhythms

Boland's primary skill - getting the ball to nip off the seam - lends itself to pink-ball cricket, especially when conditions start to turn really helpful as day goes to night. He averages 13.71 from two day-night Tests.

"Usually there can be two different games in the one game," he said. "You can bowl during the day when the sun's out and it doesn't do a whole lot, and then you get to the night session and the ball starts moving around a bit. So I think it's just for the bowlers, we just communicate really well together about what the ball is doing and how the pitch is playing and then just sort of flicking between those modes as quick as you can."

Strategy can sometimes be shaped by the pink ball as well. "I feel like the teams that bat first can sort of time when they want to bowl, if they bat really well on their first day, because if you get a newish ball at night, it can be pretty lethal," Boland said. "If batters are coming in, they've batted through the daytime, they get through to the night session. I think it's been a couple of instances where the ball hasn't dominated the bat. I think maybe last year at the Gabba [against West Indies] we took the new ball and didn't get as many wickets as what we would have hoped in that night session.