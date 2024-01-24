BPL week one: Shakib vs Tamim, Babar's heroics, eight successful chases and more

There has been an early upset, a hat-trick and two great chases in BPL's first week of the 2023-24 season. Another highlight has been all eight games ending in successful chases.

While both Mushfiqur Rahim and Kayes got over a hundred runs in the first week, Anamul Haque's unbeaten 63 against Barishal stood out as the best innings from the first eight games. Anamul is often talked about as a lost talent, but he has consistently scored runs in the BPL and the domestic competitions. His half-century came right after Lewis had lit up the powerplay, even as he played a steady hand in the successful chase of 188, which was completed by Hope slamming three consecutive boundaries.