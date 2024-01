He has already played two overseas T20 tournaments, as allowed by the PCB, for the July 2023 to July 2024 period

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris has returned home after the PCB denied him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Haris was part of Chattogram Challengers' squad but had already played in two overseas T20 tournaments for the July 2023 to July 2024 period, as allowed by the PCB. He featured in the Lanka Premier League and the Global T20 Canada in July-August last year. He played for B-Love Kandy and Surrey Jaguars, respectively, in these tournaments.

Haris said that he had arrived in the country early to prepare for the tournament but later found out that the NOC would not be issued.

"Thank you, Chattogram team management and the BCB for taking care of me and giving me this opportunity," he said. "I also flew in on time to prepare myself to give some great games to my fans in Bangladesh. Unfortunately, my NOC was not issued. Hence, I will not play any games. I knew my team needed me. Hopefully, I will join them next year. I will definitely miss playing the BPL."