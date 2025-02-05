Rohit: Varun 'definitely in contention' for Champions Trophy

Are India giving serious thought to adding Varun Chakravarthy to their Champions Trophy squad? For now, the answer to that question is… possibly.

Varun's inclusion in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England is one of the most intriguing eleventh-hour selections in recent times. He is yet to make his ODI debut, but his recent T20I performances have made him hard to ignore: since his comeback to India's squad last year, he's taken 31 wickets at 11.25

"Yeah, look, he has certainly shown something different," Rohit Sharma said of Varun on the eve of the first ODI against England in Nagpur. "I understand that it is the T20 format, but he's clearly got something different about him, so we just wanted to have an option and see what we can do with him. Clearly during this series, it presents us an opportunity to play him at some stage and see what he's capable of.

"Right now, we are not thinking about whether we're going to take him [to the Champions Trophy] or not, but definitely he will be in contention. If things pan out really well for us and he does what is required, then definitely there is something that we need to think about."

Varun has always been known for being hard to hit through the middle overs of T20 matches, but the work he has put into becoming less of a pure mystery spinner and more of a conventional wristspinner with a high degree of overspin has turned him into a serial wicket-taker. He has two five-fors in 12 T20I innings since his comeback, and has only once failed to take at least two wickets.

While Varun has only played 23 List A games, he has shown the same wicket-taking ability across the last two editions of the 50-overs Vijay Hazare Trophy, finishing as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023-24 edition and as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in 2024-25.

At present, India's Champions Trophy squad includes four spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, with Kuldeep having just returned to action after undergoing a hernia operation.

Rahul vs Pant - 'A good headache'

KL Rahul has been their first-choice ODI keeper in recent times, and contributed significantly in that role and with runs at No. 5 during the 2023 World Cup. But Rishabh Pant , who missed that tournament while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash, has since returned to action, and presents an explosive option whose left-handedness is an asset in an otherwise exclusively right-handed top order.

Rohit didn't reveal who India would go with to start the England series, but highlighted the importance of "continuity", hinting that it could well be Rahul.

"Obviously, KL has been keeping wickets for us in the ODI format for a number of years now, and he's done pretty well," Rohit said. "If you look at the last 10-15 ODIs, he's done exactly what the team required him to do. Rishabh as well, he's there, we've got the option of playing either one of them.

"Both are quite capable of winning games on their own, so it's a good headache to have whether to play KL or Rishabh, but obviously, looking at what we've done in the past, having that continuity is also very important for us, so that is where we stand as a team, with KL and Rishabh."

No clarity yet on Bumrah's availability

Jasprit Bumrah , who is recovering from a back issue, is part of India's Champions Trophy squad, and was also included in the squad for the third ODI against England. The BCCI release that announced the addition of Varun to the ODI squad, however, made no mention of Bumrah, raising the question of whether or not he was still part of India's plans for the third ODI.

Rohit said the selectors and team management were waiting on results of a scan that Bumrah would undergo "in the next few days".