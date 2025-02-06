Matches (6)
Australia 1-Day (1)
SA20 (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
BPL (1)
ILT20 (1)
India vs England, 1st ODI at Nagpur, IND vs ENG, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
L
W
T
L
L
England
W
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND8 M • 404 Runs • 57.71 Avg • 119.52 SR
IND7 M • 381 Runs • 63.5 Avg • 90.28 SR
ENG7 M • 379 Runs • 54.14 Avg • 105.86 SR
ENG7 M • 356 Runs • 71.2 Avg • 120.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
IND9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 45.4 SR
ENG6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 31.5 SR
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 36.42 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4825
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
|Match days
|6 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English