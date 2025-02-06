Matches (6)
Australia 1-Day (1)
SA20 (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
BPL (1)
ILT20 (1)

India vs England, 1st ODI at Nagpur, IND vs ENG, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Nagpur, February 06, 2025, England tour of India
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS Iyer
8 M • 404 Runs • 57.71 Avg • 119.52 SR
V Kohli
7 M • 381 Runs • 63.5 Avg • 90.28 SR
BM Duckett
7 M • 379 Runs • 54.14 Avg • 105.86 SR
HC Brook
7 M • 356 Runs • 71.2 Avg • 120.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Arshdeep Singh
5 M • 12 Wkts • 4.55 Econ • 22 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 45.4 SR
BA Carse
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 31.5 SR
LS Livingstone
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 36.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Rohit Sharma (c)
Top order Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Opening Batter
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Shreyas Iyer 
Top order Batter
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Rishabh Pant 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4825
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.30, Second Session 17.30-21.00
Match days6 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question