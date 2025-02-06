Matches (9)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
ILT20 (1)
SA20 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
1st ODI (D/N), Nagpur, February 06, 2025, England tour of India
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(18/50 ov) 110/3
India FlagIndia

England chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.11
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/0 (5.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:ENG 268
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

England bat; debuts for Jaiswal and Rana, Kohli injured

Rahul won the race for the wicketkeeping slot, with Pant left out, and Kuldeep returns to international cricket after nearly four months

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
06-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana made their ODI debuts, India vs England, 1st ODI, Nagpur, February 6, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana made their ODI debuts  •  BCCI

England elected to bat in the first ODI against India, after Jos Buttler won the toss in Nagpur for the opener of this three-match series.
The big news is there is no Virat Kohli after the 36-year-old suffered a right knee injury on Wednesday evening. As such, Rohit Sharma's XI is a mix of new and old, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana making their ODI debuts.
The host's entire top four has refreshed from the 4-1 success in the T20I series, while KL Rahul has won the race for wicketkeeping duties, beating Rishabh Pant to the gloves. Kuldeep Yadav returns, the left-arm wristspinner offering a world-class alternative to the fingerspin of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, at a venue where the pitch and a vast outfield help slower bowlers. Mohammed Shami is the other pace bowler apart from Rana.
Buttler, playing in just his fourth ODI since the 2023 World Cup, welcomes back Joe Root, who features on an ODI team sheet for the first time since that disappointing title defence. He arrived in India last week following a successful SA20 stint with Paarl Royals.
Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood earns his third ODI cap in the last three years, joining a three-man pace attack of Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, with Mark Wood prescribed rest. Along with Adil Rashid are the part-time spin options of Root, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell.
Both teams will be looking to use this series to tune-up ahead of the Champions Trophy, particularly given lacklustre results at the start of this 50-over cycle. Since the last World Cup, India have won two of six ODIs, while England boast a less flattering record of 4 out of 11.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Shubman Gill, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Axar Patel, 7 KL Rahul (wk), 8 Ravi Jadeja, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Saqib Mahmood
IndiaEnglandIndia vs EnglandEngland tour of India

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 56.51%
ENGIND
100%50%100%ENG InningsIND Innings

Over 18 • ENG 110/3

Live Forecast: ENG 268
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

England bat; debuts for Jaiswal and Rana, Kohli injured

Rahul won the race for the wicketkeeping slot, with Pant left out, and Kuldeep returns to international cricket after nearly four months

England bat; debuts for Jaiswal and Rana, Kohli injured

Kohli misses first ODI against England with injury

India batter suffered a knee injury while training on the eve of the match

Kohli misses first ODI against England with injury

Rohit: Varun 'definitely in contention' for Champions Trophy

India's captain also hinted that Rahul could edge Pant as wicketkeeper for the England ODIs

Rohit: Varun 'definitely in contention' for Champions Trophy

The India of Rohit and Kohli vs the England of Buttler and Root

Two weeks ahead of the Champions Trophy, both teams have an air of vulnerability

The India of Rohit and Kohli vs the England of Buttler and Root

Rohit and Kohli's form in focus; Rahul or Pant as wicketkeeper?

With India having played no ODI cricket since August, they will be looking to find a few answers in the upcoming series against England

Rohit and Kohli's form in focus; Rahul or Pant as wicketkeeper?
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
run out4326
BM Duckett
caught3229
JE Root
not out1929
HC Brook
caught03
JC Buttler
not out1521
Extras(w 1)
Total110(3 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>