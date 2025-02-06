Kohli misses first ODI against England with injury
India batter suffered a knee injury while training on the eve of the match
Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the first ODI against England in Nagpur due to a knee injury he suffered on the eve of the game. He was replaced in India's XI by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was making his ODI debut along with bowling-allrounder Harshit Rana.
India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Kohli had injured his right knee while training on Wednesday evening.
Jaiswal was slotted to open with Rohit on the BCCI's team sheet with vice-captain Shubman Gill, who would have opened if Kohli was fit, listed at No. 4, though it remains to be seen if that order remains. India lost the toss and were bowling first in Nagpur.
The three matches against England are India's last ODIs before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19. They haven't played ODI cricket since August last year, when they lost a three-match bilateral series 2-0 in Sri Lanka, with one match tied.
Kohli's form has been under scrutiny in recent months, and after a poor tour of Australia where all of his dismissals were edges to the wicketkeeper or slip cordon, he spent a week working with former India and RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar. He then played one Ranji Trophy match for Delhi - his first appearance in the competition since 2012 - where he was bowled for 6 against Railways.
ODI cricket, however, is Kohli's strongest format, and he is 94 runs away from becoming only the third batter to reach 14,000 runs in the format. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have got there before, but Kohli is certain to become the fastest to the milestone.