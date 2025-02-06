Iyer cuts movie night short after late selection call: 'Went off to sleep straightaway'

India were without Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the match with a swollen right knee, and they handed the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal an ODI debut. Rather than coming in for the injured Kohli, however, it has emerged that Jaiswal may have been part of India's original line-up for the match, with Iyer, their regular No. 4, due to start the series on the bench.

Iyer revealed that he only came to know he was playing via a late-night call from captain Rohit Sharma.

"So, funny story," Iyer said. "I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then [I] hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straightaway."

Asked about Jaiswal starting ahead of him, Iyer kept his answer diplomatic. "You know what you want me to say, but I'm going to keep it low-key and cherish this moment, the victory today."

Jaiswal's addition necessitated a shuffle in India's line-up, breaking up their regular opening partnership of Rohit and Shubman Gill, with Gill moving down to No. 3. It is as yet unclear who would have batted at No. 3 had Kohli also been available.

Iyer has established himself as India's ODI No. 4 over recent years, and was a vital member of their line-up during their run to the final of the 2023 World Cup, scoring 468 runs at an average of 66.25, with two hundreds including a 70-ball 105 in the semi-final against New Zealand. His strike rate of 113.24 was the best among India's middle-order batters.

The series against England is India's last set of ODIs before the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. India are set to open their tournament with a match against Bangladesh on February 20.