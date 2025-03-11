Why Axar Patel at No. 5 has been a good idea for India

It was a moment of resounding clarity, the kind of moment that tells you everything about a cricketer.

Axar Patel was facing his first ball since Shreyas Iyer, with whom he had put on 61 for the fourth wicket, had been dismissed. It was the second ball since that dismissal, and the last ball of that over. India needed 68 off 67 balls to win the Champions Trophy

It was the kind of situation where other batters may have looked to play out that ball and give the match situation a chance to settle. Not Axar.

Mitchell Santner floated the ball up into his arc, and this may perhaps have been deliberate, a challenge, with deep backward square leg, a squarish deep midwicket and long-on back on the leg-side boundary. "I know you like that slog-sweep," Santner seemed to tell Axar. "Let's see if you try one now, in this situation."

Axar took it on, and nailed it, clearing the leaping deep midwicket fielder to his left.

It was a moment that took you back to last year's T20 World Cup final , when Axar walked in at 34 for 3 and hit four sixes - two via the slog-sweep - in a 31-ball 47 that kick-started India's recovery. It was exactly the sort of clinical counterattack India needed at that stage. They couldn't afford to lose wickets to low-percentage shots, but they couldn't risk coming to a standstill, and in Axar they had just the right man for the job, a batter with the ability to handle himself against both pace and spin, a small but deadly set of go-to shots, and the conviction to take on those shots given half a chance.

The six off Santner came from the same conviction. This was a match-up Axar backed himself to dominate, left-hand batter against left-arm fingerspinner, and the ball was in his arc. How did it matter that India had just lost a wicket?

There's always a measure of risk when you try to hit sixes, of course, and Axar knows this; his first innings in this Champions Trophy, against Bangladesh , had ended on 8 when he miscued a slog-sweep off the legspinner Rishad Hossain.

Axar Patel complemented his exploits at No. 5 with tidy overs with the ball • AFP/Getty Images

There's no way, however, that India's team management would have minded him trying that shot. They've turned him into a regular No. 5 precisely for being willing to take on those risks, and having the judgement and skill to pull them off more often than not.

"The clear message was given to him when we started the ODI series against England [before the Champions Trophy], that no matter what the situation is, you will bat at five," Rohit Sharma said ahead of the semi-final against Australi a. "And the kind of improvement he's shown with his bat over the last year or so is superb to watch. And that is where we felt that we can utilise him to bat in the middle and bat freely. And that is what he does.

"He likes to take the game on, likes to play his shots. And sometimes [when] you are in trouble, you want to always take that positive route. And with Axar, we definitely can do that. He showed it in the T20 World Cup final, which was a very, very crucial knock. Again, in that game as well, we were three down and for him to come out and bat like that was superb and got us to a decent total in the end. And that is what we expect."