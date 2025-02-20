Rohit rues putting down 'easy' catch to deny Axar hat-trick

"That was an easy catch, I should have taken that," Rohit said at the presentation. "The standard I've set for myself for standing in the slips... That was a little disappointing, but these things happen, I do understand that. But again, the way these guys bowled that set the game for us.

"I know they were 36 [35] for 5 and then they got a big partnership and these things are bound to happen. There will be odd partnerships, credit to [Towhid] Hridoy and Jaker Ali, they played brilliantly to stitch that big partnership. And then with the bat I thought we were very clinical."

Rohit joked he would take Axar to dinner on Friday night to make it up to him. Axar had sent back Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim on consecutive deliveries in the ninth over, and then Jaker edged his first ball behind only to see Rohit shell the chance. Rohit slapped the ground repeatedly in disappointment, while Axar turned back slowly to his mark with his hands on his head.

"I was going to celebrate but then I turned around since it didn't happen," Axar had said during the innings break, on missing out on the hat-trick. "These things happen, it's part of the game."

Jaker went on to score 68 in a century partnership with Hridoy, who in turn got to his maiden ODI century. The duo rescued Bangladesh from 35 for 5 to 189 for 6.