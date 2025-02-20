Shami fastest to 200 ODI wickets; Rohit second fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

5126 Number of balls Mohammed Shami took to take 200 ODI wickets, the fewest for any bowler, beating Mitchell Starc's record of 5240 balls. In terms of matches played, Shami is Number of balls Mohammed Shami took to take 200 ODI wickets, the fewest for any bowler, beating Mitchell Starc's record of 5240 balls. In terms of matches played, Shami is joint-second fastest with Saqlain Mushtaq on 104 ODIs, while Starc took his 200th wicket in his 102nd ODI.

261 Innings in which Rohit Sharma completed 11,000 ODI runs. He is the Innings in which Rohit Sharma completed 11,000 ODI runs. He is the second quickest among the ten batters to reach that milestone, behind Virat Kohli, who got there in 222 innings. Rohit took 11,868 balls to score 11,000 runs, only behind Kohli's 11831 balls.

156 Catches taken by Virat Kohli in ODIs, the joint most as a fielder Catches taken by Virat Kohli in ODIs, the joint most as a fielder for India , equal with Mohammad Azharuddin. Overall, only Mahela Jayawardene (218) and Ricky Ponting (160) have taken more catches as a fielder in ODIs

5476 Balls bowled by Kuldeep Yadav in ODIs before bowling his first front-foot no-ball, in his first over against Bangladesh. Kuldeep had played 108 ODIs before Thursday but had never overstepped.

5th Innings in which India did not take a wicket in the middle overs (11-40) of a men's ODI since 2002. It is also the only fifth time Bangladesh batted through the middle overs without losing a wicket. India, however, restricted Bangladesh to only 126 runs in those 30 overs.

