Tryon and Burns join Amazon Warriors for Women's CPL 2024

South Africa allrounder Chloe Tryon and Australia allrounder Erin Burns have joined Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2024 Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Stafanie Taylor, who captained the Amazon Warriors to the final of the tournament last season, has been retained alongside Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McClean and Shakera Selman.

They need seven more players to complete their 15-member squad. Six of them will be picked from the WCPL draft which is due to be held in July and one other - the last remaining overseas pick - will be confirmed before the start of the new season.

Tryon has represented South Africa in 98 T20Is, making 1136 runs and taking 35 wickets. She is currently with the national team on tour in India. Burns brings the experience of playing 162 T20s - 117 of which were at home at the Women's Big Bash League, where she's represented Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes. She has scored 2429 runs and picked up 80 wickets and was part of the Barbados Royals side that became champions last year.

This year's WCPL will be held in Trinidad from August 21 to 29, with all seven matches played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The tournament is in its third season and will be contested by Trinbago Knight Riders, Amazon Warriors and Royals.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad so far