Tremain heading back to Northants for start of 2024 Championship

New South Wales seamer set to play first four rounds of Division Two campaign

Northamptonshire have re-signed Chris Tremain , the Australia fast bowler, for the first four rounds of next season's County Championship.

Tremain, currently the leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield with 34 at 15.20 for New South Wales, featured three times for Northants last season. He claimed 13 wickets, including six in the match against Middlesex - one of the club's two wins as they were relegated from Division One.

"I'm very excited to be returning to Northamptonshire in 2024," Tremain said. "I enjoyed every moment I spent with the group last season, I hope I can make an impact for the time I'm there and help set the tone for the remainder of the County Championship."

Northants said that UK visa restrictions had prevented Tremain from joining for longer, but head coach John Sadler was nevertheless enthusiastic about the 32-year-old's return.

"I'm delighted to get Trem back on board with us for 2024." Sadler said. "His style of bowling is very well suited to English conditions so to have him locked in for those first four games is fantastic.