Cricket to return to summer Olympics after 128 years for LA Games

Cricket has not been part of the Olympics since 1900, but that could change soon • Getty Images

Cricket is set to return to the summer Olympics 128 years after it made the only appearance in the 1900 Paris Games. ESPNcricinfo has learned that cricket is one of new sports to be added to 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a decision which has been taken by LA28 this week and recommended to the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

While LA28, ICC or IOC are yet to make the development public, it is understood that a formal announcement is likely to be made this weekend at the IOC session in Mumbai on October 15 and 16. This session would be preceded by the IOC executive board meeting on October 14 and 15 in Mumbai.

While it didn't feature in the original list of 28 sports finalised by the IOC last February, cricket's efforts to be part of the Olympics received a significant boost last July when it was added to a shortlist of nine to be reviewed by the IOC for addition. It was originally vying for a spot alongside baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.

During its presentation in front of LA28, the ICC recommended a six-team T20 event for both men and women. The participating teams would comprise the top-six ranked sides in the ICC's men's and women's T20 rankings on a cut-off date. The ICC proposed the T20 format as the best format since both LA28 and the IOC had emphasised that the format should be one in which there is a world championship conducted (which ruled out the T10 format, for example), has a compact duration (which ruled out ODIs) and had significant spectator interest.

It could not be confirmed if the ICC had finalised a tournament structure, which until recently was still under discussions.