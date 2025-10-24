Calm and composed Connolly showcases his worth

Fairly or unfairly, there had been plenty of scepticism from Australian fans about Cooper Connolly

None of it is his fault. But it has bubbled because he has been picked to play for Australia in all three formats on the potential of his skillset more than his output at domestic level. So rare are left-arm spin-bowling allrounders in Australia, in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja , Australia's selectors eagerly picked him in T20I cricket without a T20 40 and one three-wicket haul, in ODI cricket with just four List A scores of 42, 2, 13, and 11, and three one-wicket hauls, and in Test cricket without a first-class century or a first-class wicket in just four matches. Jadeja, by contrast, had multiple first-class centuries, including a double, and multiple five-wicket hauls before making his international debut for India in any format.

Australia's selectors weren't the only ones who had gambled on his talent almost sight unseen. Perth Scorchers picked him for a BBL final after three games while Western Australia handed him his first-class debut in a Sheffield Shield final and he delivered with 90 in his maiden innings.

But no such first-time luck followed Connolly into international cricket. Before Thursday, in 13 matches across all forms for Australia he had only batted six times and had reached double figures just once with a top score of 13 in a T20I. One of those innings was a nine-ball duck in the Champions Trophy semi-final where he had been inexplicably asked to open.

But all that investment and belief in his talent came to the fore in Adelaide where Connolly, 22, showcased composure beyond his years to deliver a near-flawless 61 not out from 53 balls to guide Australia to a series victory

"I don't think I'd got to double digits yet [in ODIs]," Connolly said after the match. "It's always nice to sort of get that breakout innings just to, I guess, feel that I can play at this level.

"To get the opportunity and I guess showcase what I can do is nice."

He even cast his mind back to that BBL final winning innings on Thursday night to calm his nerves as he steered his country home.

"I actually had a moment out there today where I was just thinking about how I felt when I was out there [during the BBL final in 2023]," Connolly said. "To bring myself back down to earth and control my emotions, I like to sing a song to myself.

"I started singing between every ball just to relax myself, take myself off the game and try to embrace it as much as possible.

"I was a little bit starstruck walking out and Virat and Rohit are there. It's always nice to challenge yourself with the best opponent."

What he delivered in Adelaide was the fruits of the work he had done on two recent tours of the subcontinent to Sri Lanka with the Test and ODI team in February and to India with Australia A in the last two months.

While his batting in Sri Lanka had been skittish, his returns in India showed rapid growth. He scored three half-centuries in five matches across two first-class games and three 50-over matches. That growth was evident when he walked out to face Axar Patel and Washington Sundar with Australia needing 133 from 138 with only six wickets in hand.

Unlike Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey, who had perished premeditating on the front foot, Connolly showcased what he had learned on the subcontinent playing deep in the crease off the back foot to rotate the strike early. It forced Axar to press fuller and Connolly caressed him through cover. Axar erred leg side three balls later and Connolly swept him fine without risk for a second boundary in the over.

Where Matthew Short , who played well for his 74, should have been caught at point trying to square drive Sundar on the up, Connolly went back to a similar length and line and carved a risk free cut shot to the rope.

Cooper Connolly made his maiden ODI half-century • Getty Images

"I think that trip in Kanpur was one of the trips that sort of helped me get my game back in some good stead," Connolly said. "I felt like I hadn't found the middle of the bat for awhile, and to go out there and play against a pretty good India A attack when we were over there, built some confidence in me leading into this."

He then unfurled three stunning shots off the quicks, scything Harshit Rana through cover, clubbing Mohammed Siraj over cover, and pulling Siraj forward of square before tucking him neatly behind square to bring up a maiden international half-century. None of it was wild swinging. They were calculated, classy shots at critical times. His decision-making and execution was noted post-match by India batter Shreyas Iyer

"Credit where it's due, I think they played brilliantly," Iyer said of Connolly's partnership with Owen. "The way they batted, they rotated their strikes. I think it was a superb performance. Cooper, especially. Being a youngster coming in, showing so much maturity to finish off the game, that shows a lot of character. And he's someone I've seen even in the India A versus Australia A matches, he was charging on the bowlers and very selective in terms of which bowler to target, so credit where it's due."

Connolly's bowling is developing too. He took a maiden five-wicket haul against South Africa in August and was under-bowled in Adelaide, having conceded just 11 runs in three overs with 10 dots and only one boundary while Iyer and Rohit Sharma were rolling. Mitch Marsh oddly opted for five overs of offspin from Short and Travis Head that cost 39 runs including four boundaries and only four dots between them.

In the context of Australia's build towards the 2027 World Cup it was a significant performance. Australia had lost seven of their last eight completed ODIs prior to the series starting, including their last three bilateral series and the Champions Trophy semi-final against India. In the wake of the retirements of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, they have been searching for new blood to stand tall. The performances of Connolly, Short, Owen and Xavier Bartlett were as much a key to Australia's win as Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul and Josh Hazlewood's mesmerising new-ball spell