Webster set for Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final

Beau Webster will make his debut for Warwickshire against Yorkshire on Friday, becoming the latest Australian cricketer to appear in the county game ahead of the World Test Championship final next month.

Webster made his international debut against India at the SCG in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, scoring a vital 57 in the first innings and steering Australia's series-clinching chase home with an unbeaten 39 in the second.

He went on to play both Tests in Sri Lanka and in the second of those showed his bowling versatility by switching between medium-pace and offspin.

When Webster, who replaced Mitchell Marsh in the Test side and has previously played for Gloucestershire, was initially signed by Warwickshire it was for a three-month stint until the end of July but he is certain to be included in Australia's WTC final squad and for the three Tests that follow in West Indies and finish on July 16.

While Cameron Green has returned to action after his back injury - and scored a century in his first appearance for Gloucestershire - he will not be available as a bowler for the upcoming Tests so Webster's medium pace shapes as an important option for Australia.

"Beau brings proven quality, a great record, a very imposing figure, and he looks to be improving all the time," Warwickshire's first-team coach Ian Westwood told the club website. "He's a cricketer who's on the up and his relatively recent decision to start bowling seam has given him even more impetus.

"We're getting an Australian Test cricketer who will deliver with bat and ball, can bowl spin and seam, and is a quality fielder. As allrounders go, you couldn't have anyone better and more versatile. We're really excited to have him and lucky to have a player of his class joining us at this time."

Beau Webster made a successful start to his Test career • Getty Images

Webster will come up against fellow Australian Jordan Buckingham with the South Australia quick in line for his first appearance for Yorkshire at the start of a month-long stint with the club.

Buckingham was part of the SA side that won the Sheffield Shield for the first time in 29 years, taking 22 wickets at 29.86 in six matches, as well as the One-Day Cup. He also represented Australia A and against India A and England Lions during the season.

In 2023 Buckingham had a three-game spell with Northamptonshire although managed just three wickets 85.33.

"When I spoke to Jordan in Australia this winter, he said he was dying for another opportunity to perform over here. I don't think he was happy the way he went last time," Mick Lewis, the former Australia quick who is now Yorkshire bowling coach, told the club's website.

"He's on the right path. Australia have got some good, young bowlers coming through. Jordan is one, Fergus O'Neill, who's done well for Notts at the start of the season, is another.

"There's a young kid from Queensland who got five wickets in the Shield final last month as well, Callum Vidler. It's a tough side to get into, the Australian side, and you've got to be performing every game."

"[Jordan is] a real competitor. He hits the wicket hard and competes. He hates to lose, like we all do, and gets in a dogfight."

Meanwhile, pace bowler Harry Conway , who has lost his state contract with South Australia, will start his four-game deal with Northamptonshire.