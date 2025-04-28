Nottinghamshire laud 'outstanding' O'Neill as productive stint ends

Nottinghamshire have bid a fond farewell to their short-term Australian signing Fergus O'Neill , who departed after his four-match stint as the leading wicket-taker in the country.

O'Neill, the Victoria quick, took his bow with 3 for 74 in the second innings against Sussex, taking his season's tally to 21 and helping them to a nine-wicket win that puts them top of the first division. In the previous round he took a career-best 5 for 19 against Warwickshire

"Fergie's been outstanding, can't talk too highly of him," said Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed.

"For a 24-year-old to come in for his first overseas stint and do what he's done is outstanding, and the biggest thing I can say about him is that he became a leader in the group very quickly.

"You just had to watch him field yesterday, let along the 20-odd overs he bowled, to see he's got a massive heart."

O'Neill was only eligible for a short-term visa so his stint had to end after four rounds. Evidently, Nottinghamshire want him to return. "Hopefully, we can build a few more memories together in the future," Hameed said.

His impressive haul for Nottinghamshire followed a Sheffield Shield return of 38 at 21.07 which saw him named the competition's player of the year. He also represented Australia A earlier in the season where he took five wickets in Mackay.