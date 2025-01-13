Beau Webster to prepare for WTC final with Warwickshire stint

Beau Webster , the Australian allrounder, will tune up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final by playing for Warwickshire in the County Championship, after agreeing a three-month deal for the 2025 season.

Webster made 96 runs - including a first-innings half-century - on Test debut this month to help Australia clinch a 3-1 series win over India and a spot in June's final against South Africa at Lord's. He has since been picked for their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka and will be in contention for a place in their side for the final.

His deal with Warwickshire runs from the start of May until the end of July, and he is due to be available in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. If he is named in Australia's squad for the WTC final - as expected - then he will likely miss a handful of Blast fixtures, with the final scheduled for June 11-15.

Webster will likely be competing against Cameron Green for a spot in Australia's final XI, and his inclusion may depend on Green's return to fitness after a significant back injury which has ruled him out since September.

Other members of Australia's Test squad who are not involved in either the IPL or PSL may follow Webster's lead in seeking out county contracts in the build-up to the WTC final. Two South Africa regulars in David Bedingham (Durham) and Kyle Verreynne (Nottinghamshire) have already secured deals.

Webster will be representing his third county in as many years, after recent stints with Essex (in 2023) and Gloucestershire (in 2024). His stock has risen significantly in that time: his deal with Essex came about when he was playing club cricket in the UK, before he joined Gloucestershire for most of their successful T20 Blast campaign last summer.

"I'm really pleased to sign for the Bears for part of the 2025 season," Webster said. "Having played Birmingham League cricket [for Knowle and Dorridge] in the past, I have great memories of the people and the area. I played some Championship cricket last summer with Gloucestershire and loved the challenge of the competition."