Verreynne seals Nottinghamshire return ahead of potential WTC final

Kyle Verreynne will return to Nottinghamshire in 2025 and will hope that the first part of his stint ends up being preparation for South Africa's potential involvement in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Verreynne, the wicketkeeper-batter, played three games for Notts in the County Championship last year, and scored 248 runs including an unbeaten 148 against Warwickshire which helped to confirm their survival in Division One. He will return to the club next summer, and Notts expect him to be available for 12 out of their 14 Championship fixtures around his international commitments.

Those could include the WTC final at Lord's on June 11, with South Africa well-placed to finish in the top two if they continue their recent form. Verreynne scored an unbeaten 105 on the second day of their ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka after their convincing win last week, and they will complete the 2023-25 cycle with two Tests at home to Pakistan from Boxing Day.

"I thought the competition was of a really good standard," Verreynne said in a club statement. "When you've played international cricket, you still want to be tested at domestic level, so I really enjoyed adapting to English conditions. I know the challenge could be different next year in the early part of the summer, but I'm sure that will be beneficial for me.

"I felt really comfortable playing cricket at Trent Bridge last season - it's an awesome place to play… I was glad to be able to play my part in helping us stay in Division One at the end of the season, but we want to push further forward next season - and the players are definitely there for us to do so."

Peter Moores, Notts' head coach, said: "Kyle provided an important injection when we needed it last season, bringing all his experience and qualities as an international player. We know conditions will be different in April to the time he spent with us at the end of the season, though his record in Test match cricket shows he has the ability to adapt and still be successful."