Moises Henriques joins Notts Outlaws for 2025 Vitality Blast

Australian allrounder Moises Henriques has joined Notts Outlaws for the 2025 Vitality Blast.

Henriques, who has made 10 appearances in the competition for Surrey across two stints, the most recent coming in 2017, has been capped 44 times for his country, with the majority (24) coming in T20Is.

The 38-year old brings a wealth of experience, with 282 matches in the T20 format. As Sydney Sixers captain, he has led his side to two Big Bash League titles, and is the leading appearance maker in Australia's domestic competition, as well as being the fourth highest runscorer in its history.

A stalwart of the global franchise scene, Henriques has featured in nine editions of the Indian Premier League, and played a prominent role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's triumph in 2016. He has also won the now-defunct T20 Champions League twice with New South Wales.

"I can't wait to get over to Nottingham this season to play in the Blast," Henriques said. "Trent Bridge is an iconic cricket ground and I'm looking forward to playing in front of their amazing crowds.

"On a personal note, I've made some great friends over the years with both past players and staff from Notts and their values as people I'm sure represent their time there, which I can't wait to experience.

"Notts have had a lot of success over the last decade and I'll be looking to add to that. The current squad looks extremely talented and young and hopefully with my experiences of T20 cricket around the world I can add a bit of value to the group both on and off the field."

Nottinghamshire finished bottom of the North Group in 2024, and have not made the latter stages of the T20 Blast since winning it for the second time in 2020.

"Moises's experience and quality as a player will add a huge amount to our squad, while he'll be another leader in the group," said head coach Peter Moores. "His reputation as a captain precedes him. He'll provide great support for Joe (Clarke) as he continues to grow into that role.