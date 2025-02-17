Alex Hales to skip Blast, Hundred after signing Knight Riders deal

Alex Hales is set to skip both the T20 Blast and the Hundred after signing a deal which will see him represent Knight Riders franchises in both Major League Cricket and the Caribbean Premier League.

Hales, 36, retired from international cricket in 2023 but has continued to play franchise cricket around the world, and became the second-highest run-scorer in T20 history earlier this month. He has played for Nottinghamshire since 2008 but has recently relocated to Dubai and will not return to the club this summer after opting not to sign a new contract.

The decision will put Hales' long-term association with Trent Bridge on hold, though he has not ruled out a future return. He has called the venue home throughout his professional career and is the leading run-scorer for both Notts (in the Blast) and Trent Rockets (in the Hundred), winning titles with both teams.

Last year, Hales missed six of Nottinghamshire's 14 group games in the Blast to fulfil a contract at the Lanka Premier League but the ECB has since tightened regulations on No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). As a result, signing a contract with either Notts or Trent Rockets would likely have rendered Hales unable to play overseas throughout the English season.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that he will instead take up an offer from the Knight Riders franchise, which will see him play for their Los Angeles and Trinbago teams in MLC and the CPL respectively. Depending on final dates, he may also return to the LPL in between the two tournaments, or alternatively feature in the new European T20 Premier League in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Knight Riders own four teams around the world - Los Angeles, Trinbago, Kolkata and Abu Dhabi - and several players have represented them in two or more territories, including Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Venky Mysore, their chief executive, has previously suggested that players signing year-round contracts with an IPL franchise would be "nirvana" and Hales' move appears to be another step towards that.

"The last 17 years playing at Trent Bridge for Notts have been an absolute pleasure, and it remains my favourite place in the world to play cricket," Hales said in a statement. "Some of my best memories have come in a Notts shirt, and some of my closest friendships in the game have been made in that home dressing room.

"Having spent more and more time playing around the world in recent years, heading back to Trent Bridge has always been something I've looked forward to. But given the current landscape of the global game as well as having recently moved abroad, unfortunately I won't be able to return this season… Hopefully I will be able to return at some point in the future."

Mick Newell, Notts' director of cricket, said that Hales would be welcome to return to the club if his schedule allows in future. "While he won't be joining us this summer, we are by no means closing the door on him making a return to Notts at some stage in the future, and his achievements mean he will forever have a place in Trent Bridge history," Newell said.

"Both his life and the global cricketing landscape have changed immeasurably since he made his debut 17 years ago. We appreciate the challenge he has faced in balancing his personal life, having recently married his South African fiancée and moved abroad, with the opportunities that a player of his calibre earns across the globe."

Hales will become the second Englishman to feature in MLC after Jason Roy, who terminated his ECB incremental deal early in order to play in the first season. Roy featured for Knight Riders again last year but has not been retained for 2025, and is likely to play for Surrey throughout the Blast season.

He will still require a "No Objection Letter" from the ECB to play overseas but is not anticipating any issues, despite recent changes in the board's policy. Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, told talkSPORT in December: "If [players] choose not to have a contract with a county and they want to be a complete global freelancer, that's fine."