Notts sign Daniel Sams for 2025 Vitality Blast

Nottinghamshire have signed Australia allrounder Daniel Sams for next year's Vitality T20 Blast.

Sams represented Essex for the past three seasons, finishing as the Blast MVP in 2023 after helping them to a runners-up finish. He has also played in the Hundred for Trent Rockets, picking up a winner's medal in 2022.

"It was a priority for us to bring in an experienced overseas player who can contribute with bat and ball," Nottinghamshire head coach, Peter Moores, said. "Dan is the perfect player in that respect - he has a unique skill set to that which we've already got in our squad, and he'll be a great support to Joe Clarke as captain.

"He's got the added bonus of having played T20 cricket in England and knowing what it asks of you, as well as handling the pressure of franchise cricket around the world.

"We're excited for what he'll bring to the group both on and off the field; our expectations as a club are high in this format of the game, and we want to get back to the standards we have set ourselves. Adding Dan to the group is a great start in building a team that will entertain our supporters and win us games in the season ahead."

Nottinghamshire won their second Blast title in 2020, but have not been past the quarter-finals stage since and finished bottom of the North Group in 2024.

"I really enjoyed my time at Trent Bridge for the Hundred, so it's really cool I'll be returning for the Blast with Notts," Sams said. "My experiences playing at Trent Bridge have always been exceptional - the home supporters are passionate and I'm excited to play in front of them.