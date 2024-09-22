'That was the turning point of the game' - Tahir toasts 100th CPL wicket

Tahir cherished the landmark, saying it was a game-changing moment. When Hassan, who is adept at playing spin, holed out for 10 off 12 balls, Falcons were reduced to 41 for 3 in the eighth over and were eventually bowled out for 108.

"I think he [Motie] took a really good catch," Tahir said after Amazon Warriors secured their spot in the playoffs. "I was quite pleased because Hassan is very dangerous and can play spin really well, so getting him out at that time was really crucial for the team. I am just glad it came off and it was a totally great effort from Motie. For me, that was the turning point to get back into the game."

After Motie completed the catch, Tahir set off on a signature celebratory sprint and even mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration. In his next over, Tahir trapped Kofi James with another slider, for 27 off 23 balls.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

It was not a popular move when Tahir, 44 then, was named captain of Amazon Warriors last season, but he led the team to their first title . Continuing as captain, Tahir faced a stumbling block this time when he was injured midway through the season, but he returned to action and marshalled Amazon Warriors into the playoffs once again.

"I just wanna be really grateful to Guyana for giving me the opportunity over the years to come and play here in this beautiful country," he said. "Look, it's a personal achievement [100 CPL wickets] but I hope my achievement includes whatever I've helped for the team and that's what I look to do always. It's a very good milestone and I'm very pleased."

Tahir also credited Moeen Ali for his calculated 42 off 33 balls, which propped Amazon Warriors up to 135 for 7 from 85 for 5. While Moeen was circumspect against Chris Green 's offspin, he lined up left-arm fingerspinner Imad Wasim for an electric sequence of 4, 6, 6, 6, 0, 4 in the 19th over.

Amazon Warriors' batters have been particularly good at acing their match-ups this season. For instance, when they met Falcons in North Sound earlier this season, Romario Shepherd played out Fabian Allen and Shamar Springer, who has quite a few slower variations in his repertoire, and instead smashed Mohammad Amir for 15 off five balls.

"We knew it was going to be difficult from the start," Tahir said. "I think we wanted to have a better powerplay, to be honest, but I still think we were okay because we didn't lose a lot of wickets. It's actually totally different than last year - it's quite tough for the batters to adjust themselves. I think Moeen played really, really well.

"Obviously, he had a chance, but then, I think, he capitalised on that all the way and he was incredible. One over changed the game. We were still thinking we could have done better but we knew 135-140 we can defend as a bowling unit."

The Providence has been a fortress for Amazon Warriors: their win-loss ratio of 1.71 at this venue is the best among all teams at home in the CPL. While Amazon Warriors have always had a deep and varied spin attack , which suited these conditions, Tahir attributed their sustained success at home to the Guyana crowd.

"The support we get here from people," Tahir said, "they are always here every single game and it's sold out. As a professional sportsman, you want to play somewhere where you really enjoy and that's what we felt over the years. I've been very lucky to be part of this franchise for the last seven years. It's been incredible and that's the only thing I can think of. The skills are there and obviously you've done your homework, hard work, this and that, but I think it's the support and I just want to thank all the people in Guyana and all over [the world] where Guyanese people are. It's incredible and we love playing here."

Jewel Andrew, 17, is among the positives for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2024 • CPL T20 via Getty Images

'Shoulda, coulda, woulda' - Falcons captain Green reflects on the season

After Falcons suffered a group-stage exit in their first CPL season, their captain Green was left with a tantalising thought: what might have been. With Brandon King injured at the start of the tournament, Green took as captain and oversaw four home defeats in five matches in North Sound. Though Falcons did the double over the mighty Trinbago Knight Riders, they had already fallen out of the playoffs race.

"It [captaincy] was a good challenge," Green said. "I found out at the very last minute that I would be doing it in Antigua. Fortunately, I've got some really good people around me in my team. We had so much fun together and we had some really close losses unfortunately in those first two games and reflection on the season: shoulda, coulda, woulda. We showed glimpses of what we could do at times and then we were really poor at times and probably our fielding let us down and lack of big runs let us down as well throughout the tournament."