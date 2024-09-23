Fletcher: 'We were poor, way below poor, as a fielding team'

Andre Fletcher , the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain, didn't mince words after his side ended their CPL 2024 campaign with a ninth successive defeat, at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in Tarouba

On Sunday alone, they dropped Pooran at least four times after which the TKR batter aced a chase of 194 with an unbeaten 93 off 43 balls. Overall in the tournament, they had dropped at least 23 catches, according to ESPNcricinfo's logs, which cost them a number of a games, Fletcher has said.

"The guys [bowlers] executed well and dropping five catches in a crucial game, especially a world-class player as Pooran…I know, but not many people know, we dropped 28 catches in the tournament," Fletcher said. "As a fielding team, it's poor, way below poor. It actually cost us a lot of games, which we lost."

Though the Patriots lurched from one defeat to another after narrowly winning their first game of the season, Fletcher praised his team-mates for having each other's back through the tournament. Across the last two seasons, Patriots have just two wins to show for in 20 games.

"Knowing that it was a bit hard and tough for us losing, but tried to keep the team together as much as possible," Fletcher said. "We had a lot of team-bonding activities. Yes, as much as we weren't showing it on the field, but sometimes when teams lose, you tend to have a lot of bickering in the team, but we never had that. We stuck together and we gelled as a team and it's just sad that the result didn't show. But I must say that we stick as a family.

"Just want to apologise to the St Kitts and Nevis fans. I know you guys are hurt, so am I. Unfortunately we didn't get it well this year, hopefully, next year it will be better."

In isolation, Fletcher had a productive tournament with the bat, scoring 318 runs in ten innings at an average of 31.80 and strike rate of just under 150. Along the way, Fletcher became the highest run-getter in the history of the CPL, but Johnson Charles, whose team has made the playoffs, has a chance to surpass him.