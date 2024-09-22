Matches (23)
Trinbago vs Patriots, 25th Match at Tarouba, CPL 2024, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Tarouba, September 22, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Trinbago
L
W
W
W
L
Patriots
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR9 M • 293 Runs • 41.86 Avg • 131.39 SR
TKR9 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 150.98 SR
STKNP10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 127.83 SR
STKNP10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 144.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 15 SR
TKR8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.34 Econ • 16 SR
STKNP9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 18.27 SR
STKNP4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 9.75 SR
Squad
TKR
STKNP
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|22 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News
TKR review against Imad Wasim leads to 'chaos' and controversy in CPL
"If I speak, I'll get into trouble. So I better stay quiet on that," TKR captain Pollard said of the incident
Russell and TKR pay tribute to CPL legend Bravo
The allrounder received a guard of honour in what seemed to be his final CPL game
Jordan joins TKR; Amazon Warriors captain Tahir out for ten days with injury
Nathan Sowter joins Amazon Warriors as a temporary replacement for Tahir
Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons