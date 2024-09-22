Matches (23)
Trinbago vs Patriots, 25th Match at Tarouba, CPL 2024, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Tarouba, September 22, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KU Carty
9 M • 293 Runs • 41.86 Avg • 131.39 SR
N Pooran
9 M • 231 Runs • 25.67 Avg • 150.98 SR
E Lewis
10 M • 248 Runs • 27.56 Avg • 127.83 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 144.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 15 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.34 Econ • 16 SR
A Nortje
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 18.27 SR
PW Hasaranga
4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 9.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
TKR
STKNP
Player
Role
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Dwayne Bravo 
Allrounder
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Josh Little 
Bowler
Sunil Narine 
Bowling Allrounder
Shaqkere Parris 
Top order Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Roy 
Opening Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Caribbean Premier League News

TKR review against Imad Wasim leads to 'chaos' and controversy in CPL

"If I speak, I'll get into trouble. So I better stay quiet on that," TKR captain Pollard said of the incident

Russell and TKR pay tribute to CPL legend Bravo

The allrounder received a guard of honour in what seemed to be his final CPL game

Jordan joins TKR; Amazon Warriors captain Tahir out for ten days with injury

Nathan Sowter joins Amazon Warriors as a temporary replacement for Tahir

Jeremiah Louis joins brother Mikyle at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Jeremiah will replace Sherfane Rutherford, who has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons

Unbeaten Royals at full strength for home leg as Miller, Maharaj join squad

Alick Athanaze is fit and available for selection after having recovered from injury

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BR651101.470
GAW64281.052
TKR64280.411
SLK64280.133
ABF9366-0.510
STKNP9182-1.531
Full Table