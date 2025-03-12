Cricket Canada CEO says reports on his alleged arrest 'completely false'

Cricket Canada CEO Salman Khan, who was appointed in the job in January this year, has dismissed reports on his alleged arrest and release on bail on charges of theft and fraud as "completely false". He, along with one other individual, had been charged earlier this month with theft and fraud by the Calgary Police in relation to his earlier role as president of the Calgary and District Cricket League between 2014 and 2016.

It is understood that initially the case was a civil suit, but now criminal charges have been laid.

Khan, posting on the Facebook page of Alberta Cricket Association, said: "I see many fake and self-created posts circulating around, and I want to set the record straight. First of all, these are all fake. I have never been arrested, detained, or on any bail. These claims are completely false, and those spreading these rumors will have to answer for it.

"Here's the truth: A police complaint was filed against me more than 7 years ago. A police investigator approached me and said he wanted to hear my side of the story and see the evidence I have to defend myself. He told me that if I didn't provide my side, he would proceed with charges. I told him I would visit after Ramadan, but he didn't want to wait and decided to post charges without even hearing my side or my evidence."

Khan said nothing had been proven against him in seven years, and he would keep fighting the case. "Let me make this clear: They have nothing to prove against me - in 7 years they were not able to prove anything in the civil case, and certainly not in any criminal case. I have over 21 transcripts, with the complainant even admitting that everything was false.