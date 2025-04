The four-match suspension previously imposed on Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell has been officially withdrawn following a recent meeting of the disciplinary committee on Friday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Saturday. Campbell was handed a ban in December last year for not turning up for the toss against Barbados Pride, resulting in the Super50 final being forfeited for 2024-25.

The rain-hit Super50 final was forfeited under extraordinary circumstances. The umpires had deemed conditions to be fit for a 20-overs-a-side match. But with neither captain making an appearance, no trophy was awarded for the 2024-25 edition. The fate of Barbados captain Raymon Reifer , who also faced the same charges, was not decided by the disciplinary committee in December.

The CWI release stated that the committee took the view that "the procedure of bringing the charge was flawed and the matter therefore could not be heard" adding that the issues raised during Reifer's hearing informed the body's decision to withdraw the charges against Campbell. "It is important to note, the view is not pertaining to the merit of the charge but rather the process of the charge being laid."

Miles Bascombe , CWI director of cricket, stated in a release: "We acknowledge the Tribunal's observations and respect their role in ensuring procedural fairness. While Mr. Campbell's expression of remorse and admission has been accepted, we recognize the concerns raised during Reifer's hearing regarding the overall process and have decided to withdraw the suspension.

"That said, this does not absolve individuals of responsibility where there have been serious breaches. No ruling has been made to declare a winner or overturn any match outcome--this is purely a matter of addressing procedural fairness. Neither has anyone been found guilty or innocent of charges. Our commitment to discipline, professionalism, and the integrity of the game remains unwavering."