Campbell handed four-match suspension for part in Super50 final no-show

Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell has been handed a four-match suspension for not turning up for the toss against Barbados Pride, resulting in the Super50 final being forfeited for 2024-25. Campbell said he "sincerely regretted" the incident in a statement put out by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

"I sincerely regret any disruption caused during the final and acknowledge that my actions may have been perceived as resistance to the match officials' decision," Campbell said. "It was never my intention to undermine their authority or bring the game into disrepute. I fully acknowledge the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game and the need for adherence to the rules and decisions of the officials."

The Super50 final was forfeited under extraordinary circumstances, when neither captain appeared for the toss in a rain-hit contest. The umpires had deemed conditions to be fit for a 20-overs-a-side match. But with neither captain making an appearance, no trophy was awarded for the 2024-25 edition.

The fate of Barbados captain Raymon Reifer , who faces similar charges, has not yet been decided by the disciplinary committee as he is yet to respond to the charges, levelled by match referee Reon King.

"We appreciate Mr Campbell's acknowledgement of the situation and his sincere apology. In light of his admission and demonstrated remorse, CWI has applied the minimum sanction of a four-match ban for a Level 3 Offence, as a matter of leniency," CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said.

"This decision reinforces the critical role of captains in upholding the values of sportsmanship and respect for the game's integrity," he said. "We trust that John will use this experience to continue contributing positively to West Indies cricket and serve as a role model moving forward."